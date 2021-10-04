'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla': This Happened On Honsla Rakh Set And Is Now Viral

Shehnaaz Gill on the sets of Honsla Rakh (courtesy iamshindagrewal)

Highlights 'Honsla Rakh' will be released on October 15

Shinda Grewal shared a video from the film's sets

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen playing the guessing game in the video

A video of Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh is taking the Internet by storm, plotting the name "Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla" on the trends' list high up on Twitter. The video has been tweeted by child actor Shinda Grewal, who plays Shehnaaz Gill's son in the movie Honsla Rakh. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal appear to be playing the game Guess The Character on an app. Shinda Grewal asks Shehnaaz Gill a bunch of questions about the character on her mind, before revealing the result that popped up on the phone screen. "It's Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla," read the app. For those who are unaware, Sidharth Shukla was Shehnaaz Gill's close friend - he died at the age of 40 last month. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house - he was the winner of the show.

Watch the trending video here:

Shehnaaz Gill co-stars with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is scheduled to release on October 15. Following Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill has gone into a sabbatical of sorts, withdrawing herself from the media glare.

In an interview with E Times, Daljit Thind, one of the producers of Honsla Rakh revealed that she is yet to return to work and that the makers are waiting for her to recover emotionally: "We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss."

Sharing an update, Daljit Thind said he is looking forward to hearing from Shehnaaz Gill soon: "We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn't happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days."