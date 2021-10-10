Shehnaaz Gill Resumes Work Weeks After Sidharth Shukla's Death. See Viral Clip From From Honsla Rakh Promotions

Shehnaaz in a clip shared by Diljit Dosanjh. (Image courtesy: diljitdosanjh )

Shehnaaz Gill is back at work after a month-long hiatus. The actress stayed away from the spotlight following the death of her beloved friend and co-star Sidharth Shukla. The actor's unexpected death left Shehnaaz heartbroken. Images of a grieving Shehnaaz Gill went viral on social media last month, causing fans of the actress much concern. However now, the actress has returned to work to promote her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, which stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. The actress was seen in a bunch of interviews as well as some fun videos that were shared by Diljit on social media. And, fans of the actress were delighted to see her back at work, flaunting her trademark smile.

In one of the clips, Shehnaaz Gill is seen acting out one of the dialogues of the film. The dialogue from Honsla Rakh goes, “Two leaves of the pomegranate in the rainy weather. Hug me, hug me soniye.” At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz Gill is seen walking off in a huff, seemingly displeased by Diljit's reaction.

Sharing the post, Diljit wrote the same dialogue but in Punjabi. “Do Pattar Anaaran De Meeh Da Mausam Hain. Seene Lagg Ja Yaaran De,” Diljit Dosanjh wrote in the caption.

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill were elated to see her in the clip and praised the actress for her strength in the face of such insurmountable loss. While some followers said that the pain on Shehnaaz's face was evident, others hailed her professionalism.

One comment on the post said, "Welcome back Shehnaaz. Smile like this always." Another user dropped the heart emoji and said, "She's hiding her tears to make us happy."

Many even thanked Diljit Dosanjh for making Shehnaaz Gill smile. "Thanks a lot... for making Shehnaaz smile," read one comment. Another user wrote, "Thank you Paaji. Make Sana smile more." Sana is Shehnaaz's pet name.

This is, in fact, the second Reels that Diljit shared that features Shehnaaz Gill, in the last few days. In another Reels video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen being “beaten up” by co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for stringing them along.

Watch it here:

Fans of actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also shared the hashtag “Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill” causing it to trend. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were also rumoured to be dating ,were affectionately called “SidNaaz” by their fans. “SidNaaz” was another hashtag that was trending in the wake of Shehnaaz Gill's return to work.

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 last month. Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared together on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which Sidharth went on to win. The two became great friends on the show, with Shehnaaz Gill being unapologetically vocal about her fondness for the late actor. After the show, the two featured in music videos together. Sidharth Shukla's last appearance on-screen was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.