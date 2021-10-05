Shehnaaz Gill, 'A Thorough Professional', Likely To Return To Work This Week. Details Here

From Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram (courtesy shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill's new Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh is all set to be released later this month. Shehnaaz is yet to film a special song for the movie, the shooting of which got postponed as she took a break from work to mourn Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who was very close to Shehnaaz Gill, died last month at the age of 40. Shehnaaz Gill, who was spotted crying inconsolably at the actor's last rites, hasn't made any public appearances since then. A month later, the producer of Honsla Rakh Daljit Thind reveals that Shehnaaz is finally ready to resume her work commitments.

Speaking to ETimes, Daljit Thind described Shehnaaz as "a thorough professional" and said: "I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz's team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa." The report added that Shehnaaz Gill will join the film's team on October 7. The song was originally supposed to be filmed on September 15.

Daljit Thind added that the film's team have been waiting patiently for Shehnaaz to resume her normal work flow "for her own sanity": "She is like family and that's the reason we don't wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity."

In a separate interview with ETimes earlier, Daljit Thind revealed that Shehnaaz is yet to return to work and that the makers are waiting for her to recover emotionally: "We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss."

Shehnaaz Gill co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa along with child artist Shinda Grewal in Honsla Rakh.The film is slated to release on October 15.