How Esha Deol Is Dealing With The Summer Heat In Her Final Trimester

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to daughter Radhya (courtesy Instagram)

Esha Deol recently posted an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram, where her cute baby bump can be seen. She also mention about being in her final trimester in the post. In the picture, Esha Deol can be seen resting in a sofa and sported a floral shrug with a plain white t-shirt and a pair of shorts. The actress posted her picture and captioned it: "The heat is on & so is my #3rdtrimester #summervibes #sunday #mumbaiheat #pregnancyvibes #babybabybaby #gratitude." Esha is about to become a mother for the second time. She and her husband Bharat Takhtani are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born in the year 2017. The fans on interest poured in some comments adoring her look by calling her "gorgeous" and "pretty." Actress Sameera Reddy, who is also about to become a mother commented on Esha's picture with some hug icons.

Esha Deol announced about her pregnancy in the month of January in a very cute manner. She posted a picture of her daughter Radhya, who was sitting beside a pillow, which read: "I'm being promoted to big sister."

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She is the elder daughter among the two of their daughter. Her younger sister is Ahana. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in the year 2012.

Esha Deol debuted in the film Koi Mere Dil Se Puche and also featured in films like Yuva, Kuch Toh Hai, Dhoom etc. She was last seen in a short film Cakewalk in the year 2018.