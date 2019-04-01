Pregnant Esha Deol Joins Daughter Radhya's First Dance Performance At School. See Pics

Esha Deol shared this picture from Radhya's school event. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It appears Esha Deol's toddler daughter Radhya takes after her mother and her grandmother Hema Malini, both of whom are excellent classical dancers. At a school event, Radhya gave her 'first dance performance on stage' with her mother Esha Deol, who is expecting her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani. The 37-year-old actress shared pictures from the school function, in which the mother-daughter duo are dressed in identical green sarees in traditional Maharashtrian style. "Radhya's first dance performance on stage... with her mommy," Esha captioned the post. One of the many hashtags accompanying the post read "#takingthelegacyforward." For Radhya, dance is in her genes.

Actress Celina Jaitly, who co-starred with Esha Deol in No Entry, commented: "I mean.... Can anything get cuter???? Absolutely fabulous."

Take a look at adorable pictures from Radhya's school event.

Absolutely adorable.

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and Radhya was born in 2017. Esha announced her second pregnancy in January this year. Esha Deol recently briefly made a comeback with short film Cakewalk.

Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood in 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and went on to star in movies like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, Ankahee, Kaal, Yuva and Kill Them Young, also her last feature film, which released in 2015.

Esha Deol is the elder of Hema Malini and Dharmendra's two daughters. Her sister Ahana is also a classical dancer. Esha Deol has performed with Hema Malnini in several dance recitals.

