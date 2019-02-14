'I Took A Risk Of Entering The Digital Entertainment Format,' Says Esha Deol

Highlights
- Cakewalk will have its world TV premiere on February 17
- "I wanted someone who is equally interested to prove his best': Esha
- "I saw that thrive in Ram," said Esha
Esha Deol who is making her comeback with the short film Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, says that being a feature film actress, it was a risk for her to try her hand at a new format of entertainment.
Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who has been a journalist and author, is a debutant filmmaker.
Asked what made Esha work with a new director, the Dhoom actress told IANS, "Firstly, I knew him before because he is a journalist. When he narrated the story to me, though he wasn't ready for film direction, I was impressed by his conviction towards the character that he had written.
"I took a risk of entering the digital entertainment format so, I wanted someone who is equally interested to prove his best. I saw that thrive in Ram. So, I thought it would be best to collaborate with him," added the daughter of veteran actress Hema Malini.
The story of the film revolves around a Bengali woman, Shilpa, who is passionate about baking and confectionary. However, she goes through a tussle between domestic bliss and pursing her passion.
Esha will be seen playing a Bengali character for the first time.
"I have been to Kolkata many times and I have interacted with Bengali people also. Since the film is about a Bengali character, I attempted to bring in some nuances in Shilpa Sen. Going by my observation, Bengali women are sweet by nature... There is no pretension. They have a certain cuteness," she said.
Cakewalk will have its world TV premiere on Rishtey Cineplex channel on February 17.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)