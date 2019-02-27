In Pics: Esha Deol Attends Family Wedding With Husband Bharat Takhtani And Daughter Radhya

Esha Deol photographed with Bharat Takhtani and Radhya at the wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her second child, recently attended a family wedding with husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya, 1. Several pictures from the festivities have been shared by Esha on Instagram and it appears to be a family-only affair. For the main function, Esha wore a purple lehenga with kundan jewellery and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Bharat opted for a grey bandhgala while little Radhya looked adorable in a purple lehenga, which was quite similar to that of Esha's. "Family wedding," the actress captioned her post, adding some heart emoticons.

For the cocktail night, Esha opted for a blue velvet gown and Bharat wore a tuxedo.

Here's a picture of the 'Takhtani bahus' at one of the functions.

Esha Deol, 37, announced last month that she's expecting her second child. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "Both of us definitely wanted another baby as we grew up with siblings and wanted the same fun company for Radhya. The timing happened by the grace of God."

She also revealed how her parents-veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra reacted to her pregnancy. "All the four grandparents are excited, for them the more the merrier," Esha told Mumbai Mirror.

Take a look at how Esha Deol announced her second pregnancy.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and Radhya was born in October 2017.

On the work front, after 2015's Kill Them Young, Esha Deol made a comeback in the entertainment industry with 2018's short film Cakewalk. She is the star of films such as Dhoom, Yuva, No Entry and Dus.