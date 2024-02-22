Esha Deol's Cryptic Post After Separation Announcement: 'No Matter How Dark It Gets...'

Esha Deol shared this image. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

Days after announcing her separation from businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, actress Esha Deol posted a new Instagram picture with an inspiring caption. Esha and Bharat got married in June 2012 and are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. About two weeks ago, they announced their split by issuing a joint statement. Now, Esha has posted a selfie where she can be seen seated inside a car. In her motivational caption, the star wrote, “No matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise,” accompanied by a sun and yellow heart emoji. She also posted the hashtags “sunshine,” “sunrise,” and “gratitude,” with a black heart and evil eye emoji. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali was among the first ones to comment on Esha Deol's post. She wrote, “You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are strong and don't let anyone let you doubt that,” and posted some red heart emojis.

ICYMI, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's joint separation statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Esha Deol's father, legendary actor Dharmendra is reportedly feeling "sad" about his daughter's separation and is urging her to reconsider her decision. According to a report by Bollywood Life, a source revealed, "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendraji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it."

The insider also disclosed that both Esha and her husband Bharat share a close bond with Dharmendra. The veteran actor is concerned about the impact of a broken family on the well-being of their children. The source added, "He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the film Ek Duaa.