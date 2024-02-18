Hema Malini Hints At Daughter Esha Joining Politics After Separation From Husband Bharat: 'She Is Very Interested'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Eshadeol)

About a week ago, actress Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani announced their separation, marking the end of their 11-year marriage. The couple are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Now, Esha's mother, the legendary actress Hema Malini, has shared insights into her daughter's potential interest in politics. In an interview with ABP News, Hema remarked, “Esha iske (politics) liye bahut interested hai. Agle kuch saalo mein agar unki ruchi hogi to vo nishchit roop se (raajneeti mein shaamil hongi.) [Esha is very interested in joining politics. In the upcoming years, she will join politics if she wants.]” Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation with a joint statement. The statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Hema Malini has always been a pillar of support for Esha Deol. During the 69th Filmfare Awards, when Esha's film Ek Duaa received a special mention, Hema shared a sweet note on her Instagram handle to congratulate Esha. The veteran star shared a picture of her daughter elegantly dressed in a blue saree. In the caption, Hema expressed her pride, stating, “It was a proud moment for my darling Esha - her first film as a producer, 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby!"

After the Filmfare win, Esha Deol also shared a note that read, “Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming."

Apart from starring in several films, Esha Deol has also authored the book Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes From One Mother to Another.