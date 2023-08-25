National Awards: To 'Darling Esha', A Special Message From Hema Malini

Hema Malini posted this image of Esha. Courtesy: HemaMalini)

Hema Malini congratulated Esha Deol, whose film Ek Duaa received a special mention at the 69th National Awards, with an adorable Instagram post. Hema Malini shared a beautiful picture of Esha, clad in a blue saree. In her note, Hema Malini mentioned that she feels proud of her daughter and this special recognition adds a feather to Esha's cap. Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "It was a proud moment for my darling Esha - her first film as a producer, 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby!"

Ek Duaa is Esha's first project as a producer and in her note, she explained why the win is extremely special. Sharing the poster of the film, Esha Deol wrote, "Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming."

In her gratitude note, Esha Deol added, "I want to thank everyone and specially my fans for their love, support, prayers and duaas. Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa and specially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me. Much love and gratitude, Esha Deol." Responding to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations." Celina Jaitly said, "Hearty congratulations to you and the entire team." Sanjay Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Lillete Dubey, and Amit Sadh also congratulated Esha Deol.

Meanwhile, at the 69th edition of the National Awards, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively, while Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.