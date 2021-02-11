Have You Met Ira Khan's 'Valentine?' See What She Posted For Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan posted a set of pictures with Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare was Ira's plus one at her cousin Zayn's wedding

She added the hashtags and #dreamboy and #myvalentine to her post

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Instagram official of sorts on Thursday evening. She posted a set of happy pictures with the fitness trainer on her profile and she accompanied the post with a mushy caption. She wrote: "It's an honour to make promises with and to you." She added the hashtags #hi, #whaleyoubemine, #myvalentine, #buddy, #yourebetteratcheesylines and #dreamboy to her post. As of now, Nupur Shikhare hasn't responded to Ira Khan's post but we would love to see his reaction to the pictures. See Ira Khan's post here:

A few days ago, Ira Khan attended her cousin Zayn Khan's wedding festivities and her plus one for the ceremony was Nupur Shikhare. Ira posted pictures from Zayn's wedding festivities on Instagram. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir Khan's cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan. "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship. I just want to say... Finally," wrote Ira.

ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

Nupur Shikhare frequently features on Ira Khan's Instagram profile. Last year, Ira Khan dedicated a post to Nupur and she referred to him as the trainer who "changed" her life. "This is going to sound cheesy and corny and maybe a little creepy but if you have/have had a trainer who's changed your life in small ways for the big way... You'll get it. There are very few people in life who make you a full point happier... Popeye does it for me without trying. Just existing," read an excerpt from her post.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to a son named Azad.