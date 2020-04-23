Ira Khan Shares A Heartfelt Post For Her Trainer Who 'Changed' Her Life

Ira Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a post on Thursday

She posted a lengthy note for her trainer Nupur Shikhare

"This post is long pending," she wrote

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a lengthy note for her trainer Nupur Shikhare, who is also known as Popeye, on Thursday. She recalled how her trainer "changed" her life and shared a couple of pictures and video featuring herself and Nupur Shikhare. Ira wrote: "See my happy glowing face? Let me tell you why. (It may not be very happy and glowing but that's because 4-5 years ago, I didn't take too many pictures. So it's a cheat picture.) This post is long pending. This is going to sound cheesy and corny and maybe a little creepy but if you have/have had a trainer who's changed your life in small ways for the big way... You'll get it. There are very few people in life who make you a full point happier... Popeye does it for me without trying. Just existing. Leaving the country for college or a long holiday meant 'oh shit, I'll miss my boyfriend (if I had one), oh shit, I'll miss my workouts with Popeye, oh shit, I'll miss my pets' and then the rest followed. And all this is before I got him to know as a friend. That's a whole other post altogether."

"I clearly remember wanting to text him in college but I had nothing to say because we only talked about workouts and I was too embarrassed about not working out. Chintoo mamu always said, 'See, he pushes you more!' after I came home wobbling. Which may sound like a complaint but I couldn't have been happier. He tricks you into doing bizarre things because it looks so smooth and coordinated when he does it. But I'd do everything to try and do it for him," she added.

"I don't have any photographic evidence from when I was training regularly but swipe right for some cool Popeye instances. Can't wait till he becomes world-famous but don't want to lose my time slot," wrote Ira.

Ira Khan signed off her post with a special note for her trainer: "Nupur Shikhare, I know it doesn't seem like I feel these things anymore and think them. I've completely dropped the ball. For 3 years at least. Thanks for not giving up on me. But I promise I'll be back soon. Must give Saha competition as your favourite/best student."

See Ira Khan's post here (swipe right for more pictures):

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. She made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role.