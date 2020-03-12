What Happened When Ira Khan Thought Her 'Camera Is On Timer'

Ira Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: khan.ira )

Highlights Ira Khan shared a post on Thursday

She shared a photo of herself on social media

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan

Ira Khan is "learning new things" every day, including taking a selfie. She shared a photo of herself on Thursday and the story behind that epic picture will leave you in splits. In the selfie, Ira Khan can be seen dressed in a pink outfit. Instagramming the photo, Ira Khan revealed that she was setting her phone camera on timer when she accidentally clicked the selfie. Well, it sort of explains her hilarious pose and expression in the picture. This is what Ira Khan wrote in her caption: "When you think your camera is on timer." ROFL. Ira also accompanied her caption with "crap hashtags" such as #bloopers #oops #selfiecamerashavenotimers #learningnewthings #everyday #attempt #5 #finaloutcome.

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad.

Coming back to Ira, she has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Last month, wishing Hazel Keech on her birthday, Ira shared a heartfelt note for her. "Hello, you beautiful soul. Happy birthday. No clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you're having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness, the world needs it," she wrote.

Medea premiered in different cities across India in December last year. Other than Hazel, the play also starred Junaid, Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker and Divyesh Vijayakar.