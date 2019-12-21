Ira Khan Shares Pics Of Herself 'Channeling Her Inner Sona Mohapatra,' Singer Comments...

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures of herself "channeling her inner Sona Mohapatra" on Saturday. Sounds weird, right? Well, to make it easier for you, the pictures feature her channeling the singer's "energy and charisma as a performer." Minutes after Ira posted the pictures, it went crazy viral on social media but we are not surprised as Ira Khan's photoshoot pictures every now and then set the Internet ablaze. Sharing the pictures, in which she can be seen dressed in a gold crop top and black sheer skirt, Ira Khan gave a shout out to the singer. "Channeling my inner Sona Mohapatra. First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty. No nerves," she captioned the post.

Reacting to her Ira Khan's post, Sona Mohapatra gave Ira some advice in the comments section. She wrote: "Aha, be fearless and free, always, Ira kutty (a Tamil/Malyalam word for child)." She went on to comment on Ira calling her "aunty" and wrote: "And you've never ever called me aunty, so don't bother now too. Be politically correct I say!" To this, Ira Khan replied: "I always call you aunty. Glad you haven't noticed." The singer then commented: "Maasi be my preferred desi choice if you insist."

First, take a look at Ira Khan's post:

Now, check out her chit-chat with Sona Mohapatra in the comments section: