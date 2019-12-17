Ira Khan 'Always Wanted A Tree House' So She Did A Photoshoot On One

Ira Khan shared this stunning picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Another day, another fabulous picture from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's photoshoot. Ira has been keeping her Instafam busy with pictures from her latest photoshoot and we simply love it. Just when we thought that photographs from her shoot couldn't get any better, she surprised us with another stunning picture on Instagram. In the picture, Ira can be seen shooting on a tree house and in her caption, she revealed that she "always wanted a tree house." Ira looks stunning in a red dress as she poses on the tree house.

Ira Khan made our dull Monday all the more brighter by sharing a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. Dressed in a purple outfit, Ira can be seen lying on a bench and she captioned the post: "What a view."

Ira Khan made her debut as a director of the theatre production Medea, which is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. Hazel Keech played the titular role in the play. Ira shared the actress' association with the project in the most interesting way and she wrote: "She said yes. It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but more importantly as an actor, I can't wait to see what we make."

Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has an 8-year-old son named Azad.