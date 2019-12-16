Ira Khan Is Trending Again, This Time For Her 'What A View' Pic

Ira Khan shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's favourite pass-time? Sharing glimpses of her photoshoot on Instagram. And she did just that recently in a series titled "What a view." Ira Khan, whose posts almost always are accompanied by quirky captions, added three entries in the "What a view" series with photo courtesy to Mumbai-based photographer Roozbeh. In all three photos, Ira Khan features against stunning backdrops of picturesque locales against the Mumbai sky. Ira Khan picked a stunning cut-out ensemble in blue, which adds much drama to her photos. Needless to say that Ira Khan's pictures sent her Instafam into a tizzy, who emptied their stash of the fire and the heart emojis on her posts.

Ira Khan spots herself on the trends' list not only for her photoshoot pictures but also for throwback memories and moments featuring her favourite "couch buddy" Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan's Instagram is her scrapbook for photoshoot moments. Here's one, which she posted to say: "Who said I'm short?"

Meanwhile, here's how she threatened her stylish, who missed one of her photoshoots - with "silly photos."

Ira Khan also often features in headlines for her theatre production Medea, the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play. Actress Hazel Keech plays the titular role in Ira Khan's directorial debut. Ira Khan has also cast her brother Junaid Khan in the play but she hasn't revealed which character he'll play. The principal cast of Medea also includes Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker and Divyesh Vijayakar. Medea is produced by Sarika and her daughter Akshara Haasan through their Nautankisa Productions.