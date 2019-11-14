Ira Khan Is 'Scaring And Annoying' Her Stylist With These 'Silly' Pics. Seen Yet?

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut with Medea Medea will feature Hazel Keech in the lead role

If you are having a dull day, these "silly" pictures of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will surely cheer you up. Trust us when we say that the story behind Ira Khan's latest Instagram entry is as funny as her pictures. On Thursday, Ira Khan posted a couple of "silly" photos of herself to "annoy and scare" her stylist, who didn't show up for her shoot. Ira's reason - she was just "missing" her stylist and wanted her "attention." You got your stylist's and our attention too, Ira Khan. In the photos, Ira Khan can be seen posing weirdly yet hilariously in blue, red and black outfits for the camera. Our favourite is the one in which she is trying to cut her red outfit with a pair of scissors.

Sharing the pictures, Ira Khan wrote: "When your stylist doesn't come for your shoot and you miss her and want her attention so you take silly photos to scare and annoy her."

Check it out:

What do you think about Ira Khan's "silly" photoshoot? Tell us in the comments section.

A couple of days ago, Ira Khan shared pictures from her aforementioned shoot on social media and they are undoubtedly stunning! In the photos, Ira Khan looks gorgeous in the outfits by Seasons.

Take a look:

Pictures from Ira Khan's photoshoots often send the Internet into a tizzy. Earlier this year, she posted several photos from her 'Who Are You' photoshoot, which trended for days. Haven't seen it yet? No problem, check it out:

On the work front, Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut with Medea, which is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. Medea will feature Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.