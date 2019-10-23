Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Explains Why She's 'Not Very Good At Acting'

Ira Khan with her father Aamir Khan. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who is all set to debut as a director with the theatre production of Medea, said that she's 'not very good at acting' because she is 'shy' and that she 'never bothered to work on it' because she didn't want to act. However, now that she's a director, she's learnt that 'you need to act from time to time if you want to direct.' Ira Khan shared a boomerang video of herself enacting a dramatic sequence from the Greek tragedy written by Euripides, which Ira is adapting in the Indian social context, and said, "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And it's something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out... You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works."

"It makes me have to get over myself (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is participating," Ira Khan added.

Here's Ira Khan's post:

Ira Khan is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. For Medea, Ira Khan chose actress Hazel Keech for the titular role while her brother Junaid Khan is also a part of the principal cast along with Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayakar.

Earlier this year, Ira Khan trended for a quirky photoshoot after which she announced her directorial ambition. Aamir Khan had also said that his son Junaid is also more interested in theatre than in films.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy making Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

