'She Said Yes': Ira Khan Finds Her Medea In Hazel Keech. See Pic Of How She Said Yes

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has all the reasons to be happy. She got a big "yes" from Hazel Keech after all. In case you wondering what we are talking about, here's what happened. Ira Khan, who is all set to direct an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, offered a role to Hazel Keech and let's just say that it was an offer that the Bodyguard actress couldn't refuse. Ira Khan announced Hazel's association with the project in the most interesting way possible. On Monday, Ira shared a picture, in which she bent down on one knee as she offered the script to Hazel and the rest is history. Ira Khan wrote: "She said yes. It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but more importantly as an actor, I can't wait to see what we make."

Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

On Tuesday, Hazel re-posted Ira's picture on Instagram and wrote that she is "doubly excited" about the project. In her post, she revealed the reason behind it. Firstly, the project will mark Hazel's comeback to the stage, which the actress described as her "first love." The second reason for Hazel's excitement is that her "sweet, little" friend Ira Khan will be directing the play. An excited Hazel Keech wrote: "After being away from theatre for almost a decade, I'm back in the Greek tragedy Medea, playing Medea. This is doubly exciting because I'm back to theatre, my first love. My sweet, little Ira Khan is directing it."

Hazel also wrote that she is extremely impressed by Ira Khan's "confidence and self-esteem" at such a young age. She added, "I'm impressed more and more each day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve by her confidence and self-esteem that she has at such a young age. I am so proud to be working with you on this. Love you."

The production will be showcased across several cities pan India and it is scheduled to premiere in December 2019 and it will be produced under Sarika's production company NautankiSa Productions. Ira Khan was born to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Hazel Keech has featured in films such as Salman Khan's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in the seventh season of the television reality show Bigg Boss. Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016.

