Hazel Keech, 'Hiding' Away From Social Media After Nose Surgery, Writes Comeback Note

"I've put on some weight," wrote Hazel Keech (courtesy hazelkeechofficial)

Highlights Hazel Keech wrote a lengthy Instagram note about her nose surgery "A month ago I had a surgery to fix my nose," wrote Hazel Keech "Finally I can breathe!" she also wrote

On Monday, we spotted a lengthy note on actress Hazel Keech's Instagram - her first post since March 2 - in which she wrote about why she's been missing in action from social media. "I've not posted in a while so I thought I would fill you in on where I've been hiding (those of you who were wondering)," Hazel began her post and revealed that she had a nose surgery a month ago after experiencing difficulty in breathing for a prolonged period. In her post, Hazel wrote, as a result of the surgery, she hasn't been able to work-out and gained a few extra kilos - something that made her avoid posting pictures of herself on social media.

"A month ago I had a surgery to fix my nose - for as long as I can remember I've struggled to breathe through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that I just learnt to live with," read an excerpt from Hazel's post. Hazel also added an adorable thank you note for her mother-in-law Shabnam Singh (cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother), who actually pushed her to go for the surgery: "Lucky enough for me it annoyed my mother-in-law so much that she finally took me to a hospital, because of which we came to know just how much internal damage there was and understood the problem!"

Continuing her note, Hazel Keech wrote: "So, thanks to her I have a new nose (internally) and for the first time in my life I can now breathe freely and easily. Due to the surgery, I've not been active or able to exercise yet, so I've put on some weight hence staying away from social media."

"But... here I am, better than ever, breathing happily, all thanks to my mother in law who's receiving blessings from me every day because finally, finally I can breathe," Hazel Keech added.

Read her post here:

Earlier this year, Hazel Keech opened up about battling depression and bulimia (an eating disorder) a decade ago in her post about the #10YearChallenge. "I was battling depression, starving myself, had bulimia, dyed my hair dark and kept it long trying to fit in and please everyone around me but hiding all the pain with a smile and joke so no one knew," read a part of her note.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh married in December 2016 after which Hazel often accompanies Yuvraj to his cricket matches. Hazel Keech has featured in Bollywood film Bodyguard and in south films Billa and Maximum.

