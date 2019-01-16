Hazel Keech Reveals Struggle With Depression, Bulimia Via Viral #10YearChallenge

Hazel Keech posted this as a part of #10YearChallenge. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Today, I can confidently talk about what I've gone through," said Hazel Hazel made the #10YearChallenge about "#personalcelebration" Hazel Keech is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Actress Hazel Keech is among the latest set of celebrities to take the viral #10YearChallenge and through her post she shared her story of battling depression and bulimia (an eating disorder) a decade ago. She took the ongoing challenge and made it her own by sharing a post about "#personalcelebration." On Wednesday, Hazel shared a then-and-now picture collage of herself, in which she revealed that when she was 22-years-old she "hid all the pain with a smile" and added that she has come a long way since then. "22-years-old vs almost 32-years-old... and how far I've come! I was battling depression, starving myself, had bulimia, dyed my hair dark and kept it long trying to fit in and please everyone around me but hiding all the pain with a smile and joke so no one knew," Hazel, who is best known for her role in Bodyguard, wrote on Instagram.

"Today, I can confidently talk about what I've gone through. I don't care what others think of me. I finally had the courage to cut my hair. I don't try and fit in anymore and I am happier, healthier and more at peace with myself than I ever imagined I could be," she added.

Check out Hazel Keech's post here:

Apart from the aforementioned film Bodyguard, Hazel Keech has featured in special songs in films like Billa, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and Maximum. Hazel Keech became a household name after her short stay in Bigg Boss 7. She hasn't announced her next project yet.

Hazel Keech is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh.