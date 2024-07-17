Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Share Pics From Daughter Aura's 1st Birthday

Hazel Keech shared this image of Aura. (courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Hazel Keech is on cloud nine. Reason? Her daughter Aura Singh is one year old now. The actress has re-shared a picture of the cute munchkin on Instagram Stories. Here, Aura is seen looking at the camera. Don't miss her princess crown, please. Isn't she looking adorable? Replying to her husband, cricket icon Yuvraj Singh's question, “When did she turn one”, Hazel wrote, “I told her to stop growing Yuvi but she didn't listen to me.” Yuvraj and Hazel got married in 2016. The couple are also parents to a boy – Orion. They welcomed him in 2022.

Hazel Keech loves to share glimpses from her family album on Instagram. On Father's Day, the actress picked some priceless pictures featuring Yuvraj Singh and their children – Orion and Aura. The note attached to it read, “All Daddys are different, some build things, some are outdoorsy, you are like Father Christmas, we see you on TV and wait excitedly to see you, not for the gifts we will receive but because you coming home is the best gift. We love you so much Daddy, Happy Fathers Day, love Orion and Aura.”

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech shared the happy news of their daughter Aura's arrival last year. The couple dropped a family picture with their little ones and said, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

To mark their Aura's fourth-month birthday, Hazel Keech dropped a cute picture of her princess and said, “Four months of you baby girl. Four months since this one stole whatever was left of my heart… four months of this beautiful Aura with her soulful eyes. Four months since my eye bags double as did the love in my heart.”

Aren't the pictures cute?