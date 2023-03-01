Hazel Keech Shares A Glimpse Of Birthday Gift She Got From Husband Yuvraj Singh. Pic Inside

Hazel Keech with Yuvraj Singh. (courtesy: yuvisofficial)

Hazel Keech's 36th birthday was made extra special by her husband Yuvraj Singh. The actress shared a glimpse of the present that she received from him. Hazel posted a picture of a collage and bouquet that Yuvraj gave her and she wrote: "Thank you husband. Best card you ever made me. Thank you for the flowers." Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also shared a special post for Hazel on his Instagram and he captioned it: "Hazey your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I'm sure Orion couldn't have asked for a better mother Happy birthday Hazel Keech. Both Ori and daddy love you very much."

Hazel Keech shared a picture of her husband's gift.

Check out Yuvraj Singh's post for wife Hazel here:

The birthday girl also shared a picture of herself along with son Orion and she wrote: "This time last year I didn't celebrate my birthday because god have me the best gift...Little Baby O."

On her birthday, Hazel Keech shared a unique birthday note to self, in which she wrote: "This birthday, I'd like to thank all the haters, the backbiters, manipulators, the people that shun me and bad mouth me, those who have abused and tortured me, those who have blacklisted me from work and trolled me. Thank you. Thank you for making my skin thicker, for teaching me that being cruel was a choice but so is being kind. Thank you, for you have shown me my own strength and resilience, and with that I grew a human and experience joy everyday. I'm still standing, smiling and breathing full of gratitude."

Read her note here:

Screenshot of Hazel Keech's Instagram story.

Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. Last year in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy and they named him Orion.

Hazel Keech is best-known for featuring in films such as Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in the seventh season of the television reality show Bigg Boss.