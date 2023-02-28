Actor Hazel Keech Thanks 'Those Who Have Abused Me, Blacklisted Me' In Unique Birthday Note To Self

Hazel Keech shared this image. (courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Actor Hazel Keech, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, did something unusual. She wrote an open letter of sorts to her haters, her trolls and all the people who have "blacklisted" her from work. Hazel Keech began the note with these words: "This birthday, I'd like to thank all the haters, the backbiters, manipulators, the people that shun me and bad mouth me, those who have abused and tortured me, those who have blacklisted me from work and trolled me." Hazel Keech thanked all the aforementioned people in her note. "Thank you. Thank you for making my skin thicker, for teaching me that being cruel was a choice but so is being kind," Hazel Keech added.

"Thank you, for you have shown me my own strength and resilience, and with that I grew a human and experience joy everyday. I'm still standing, smiling and breathing full of gratitude," an excerpt from Hazel Keech's note read. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #excitedtobealive, #grateful and #36mybestyeareveryet to her post.

Read Hazel Keech's note here:

Screenshot of Hazel Keech's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Hazel Keech shared this super cute picture with her son Orion on her Instagram profile and she wrote in her caption: "This time last year I didn't celebrate my birthday because God gave me the best gift.... Little Baby O."

Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. Last year in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy and they named him Orion.

In terms of work, Hazel Keech has featured in films such as Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in the seventh season of the television reality show Bigg Boss.