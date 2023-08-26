World, Meet Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech's 'Little Princess' Aura

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh with kids. (courtesy: yuvisofficial)

Congratulations, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. The couple have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. On August 25, the former Indian cricketer announced the happy news through an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a picture with his better half Hazel and his two kids, Yuvraj revealed that the couple have named their “little princess Aura”. In the pic, we can see Yuvraj and Hazel with their one-year-old son Orion and baby Aura. At the time of sharing the pictures, Yuvraj revealed that now their sleepless nights are “more joyful”. He wrote, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.” In no time, Yuvraj and Hazel's friends have dropped sweet notes for the couple. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina commented, “Congratulations paji” with red heart emoticons. Yuvraj's former India teammate Irfan Pathan wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.”

Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta commented, “Congrats to Mommy and Daddy.” Actress Richa Chadha said, “What's not to love? God bless.” Actress Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations to you and Hazel Keech (red heart emoticon)…Welcome little baby girl Aura.” “Congratulations to you and Hazel Keech,” commented Dino Morea. Dhamaal actor Ashish Chowdhry said, “Goshhhh this pic… It's heartwarming and how!! So happy for you two cuties.”Tennis ace Sania Mirza too dropped red hearts under the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Last year, on January 25, the couple welcomed their son Orion Keech Singh. The note read, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love Hazel and Yuvraj.”

Almost six months later, on the occasion of Father's Day, the couple announced that they had named their son Orion. The post included pictures of their happy family. The text along with it read, “Welcome to the world, Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars.”

Welcome to the world ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay@hazelkeechpic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

Hazel Keech is known for her performance alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan in the 2011 movie Bodyguard.