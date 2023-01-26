Yuvraj Singh Posts Adorable Picture As Son Orion Turns One: ''We Love You''

The cricketer shared a sweet moment with his family

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday posted a sweet picture on Instagram to celebrate his son Orion's first birthday. In a picture, the ace cricketer shared a sweet moment with his family and posted a heartfelt caption along with it.

"And we are one year old !!! Well, that went quickly. Didn't it @hazelkeechofficial? Happy Birthday Orion!!! Puttar, we love you," wrote Yuvraj Singh while sharing the picture.

See the picture here:

The picture shows Yuvraj Singh, his wife Hazel Keech and Orion standing in the living room with two other kids. All of them flaunt big smiles as they pose with Orion's beautiful birthday cake, kept on the table.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received close to 2.6 lakh likes and more than 700 comments. The adorable post received a lot of love and wishes from Instagram users. Several celebrities and fellow cricketers also posted sweet wishes for Orion.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Happy Birthday Orion." Golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu also commented, "Happy birthday Orion" with a party face emoji.

Notably, Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. The couple named their baby Orion Keech Singh last year on June 19, Father's Day. In an Instagram post, Mrs Keech explained the reason behind naming their baby boy Orion.

"Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel's last name also to come in the baby's name, so that's how it came about," she had said.