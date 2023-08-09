Preity Zinta Reveals She Plays Koi...Mil Gaya Title Track To Put Her Kids Jai And Gia To Sleep

Image was shared by Preity Zinta. (courtesy: realpz

As Koi...Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, its lead actress Preity Zinta spoke about the impact the 2003 film left on her years later. In a recent interview with ANI, Preity revealed that she plays the film's title track to put her kids to sleep. “The title track, Koi...Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down,” she said. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress also referred to her children as her own jadoo. For the unversed, Jadoo refers to the name of extraterrestrial character in Koi...Mil Gaya.

Among other things, the actress and mother of two also recounted her initial inability to recognize her co-star Hrithik Roshan on the sets of film as he transformed himself into the character of Rohit. She said, “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognizable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognize him.”

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik revealed how he prepped for the character Rohit. He said, “I locked myself up in a hotel room for five days just before the shoot began, just constructing the character. I really enjoyed that process and, on the set, I stayed on as Rohit, and I was surrounded by amazing actors like Rekha ji and Preity who didn't judge that.”

Koi…Mil Gaya also featured Rekha, Johnny Lever, and Rajat Bedi.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.