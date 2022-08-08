Baby's Day Out For Hazel Keech's Son Orin. See Adorable Pic

Hazel Keech shared this picture. (courtesy: hazelkeechofficia)

Hazel Keech has shared a super adorable picture on Instagram. Of course, it features her little one, Orin Keech Singh. This time, the mother-daughter duo has shared the frame with someone special. It is Hazel Keech's mother. For the caption, Hazel wrote, “Baby's day out with mommy and nani.” Photo courtesy: Granddad. Cute, isn't it? Cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife, Shheethal was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She has left a set of red heart emojis. The picture has collected dozens of heart emojis. And, fans just can't stop gushing over little Orin's cheeks.

Hazel Keech and her husband, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh welcomed their first child in January this year. Now, let us take a look at the photo we are talking about:

Hazel Keech celebrated Orin's six-month birthday with an oh-so-cute picture of the little one. Hazel has also written a loved-filled caption for her little munchkin. She said, “And, just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months. It's a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills every day. Thank you for making me your mummy, it's a role I treasure. Happy 6 Months Orion.”

On Father's Day, Hazel Keech shared a picture of Yuvraj Singh performing daddy duties. Yuvraj, who looks sleep-deprived, is seen putting Orin to sleep. Wishing him the first Father's Day, Hazel wrote, “Happy first Father's Day to you, Yuvraj Singh. You have dreamt of this day since before we even met, and now here you are, a burping, bottle-feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You are a great hands-on dad and I am proud of the effort you make, always trying your best.”

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh tied the knot in 2016. Hazel is known for her role in films including Bodyguard.