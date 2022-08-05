Hazel Keech Is In The Gym To Get Back Her Aa Ante Body. What Husband Yuvraj Singh Commented

Hazel Keech in a still from video. (courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Do not disturb Hazel Keech, as she is busy getting her “Aa Ante body” back. We are not making such claims. The announcement was made by the new mommy Hazel on Instagram. She has shared a video from a gym session. Instead of “bounce back post-baby”, Hazel has preferred to term her post-pregnancy fitness regime as “burn it back baby.” The text on the clip read, “Bounce back post-baby? Naah…Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body.” FYI: Hazel has referred to her song Aa Ante Amalapuram, from the film Maximum, released in 2012. Hazel wowed us all with her jaw-dropping moves and expressions. Coming to the social media update now. Here, Hazel is performing a weight ball exercise. And, one of the first persons to drop a comment was Hazel's husband, former India cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. “Yo Hazey…Go Hazey,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh became parents to a baby boy. Now, take a look at Hazel's workout video:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech announced the arrival of their baby boy in January, this year. Sharing the happy news with fans via an Instagram post, the couple wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

On the occasion of Father's Day, this year, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh introduced us to their little “puttar [son].” Sharing two adorable snaps with his wife and baby boy, Yuvraj wrote, “Welcome to the world, Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and daddy love their little ‘puttar'. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. Happy Fathers Day.”

As Hazel Keech's “little ray of sunshine” turned 6 months, the actress wrote a heartwarming note. Alongside a cute picture of the baby boy, Hazel said, “And, just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months. It's a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills every day. Thank you for making me your mummy, it's a role I treasure. Happy 6 Months Orion.”

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016.