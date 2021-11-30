On 5th Anniversary, Hazel Keech Posts An Unseen Pic With Yuvraj Singh From Their Wedding

Hazel Keech shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Highlights Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30 in 2016

On their 5th anniversary, the actress flipped through her wedding album

She shared a pic of herself and the cricketer with a loved-up note

Happy anniversary, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh. On their 5th anniversary, the actress flipped through her wedding album and shared an unseen picture of herself and the cricketer with a loved-up note on Instagram. The couple are miles apart on their wedding anniversary. "When we first met, I knew, in that moment, something big had happened.... but I didn't know what. I didn't know then that my life would be changed forever," wrote Hazel Keech in her note for her husband and added, "Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn't looking for.... Thank you for completing my life! The words "I love you" don't cut it, but it'll do." Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30 in 2016.

See Hazel Keech's anniversary wish for Yuvraj Singh here:

Yuvraj Singh also wished his wife with a really mushy post on social media. He shared a picture of themselves and wrote: "5 years and strong!! I love you and I miss you. We will be together soon. Happy anniversary, baby." Check out his post here:

Hazel Keech, who initially worked as a model in TV commercials, made her acting debut in the Indian film industry with the 2007 Tamil movie Billa.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Bodyguard. She has also appeared in song sequences in films such as Maximum, Dharam Sankat Mein and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat.

Hazel has also featured in a couple of TV reality shows.