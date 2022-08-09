Hazel Keech's Adorable Video With Son. 'Baby Discovers Instagram,' She Captions It

Hazel Keech and son in a still from the video. (courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Guys, Hazel Keech's little one Orin Keech Singh is up to something. Any guesses? No, Orin isn't making any trouble instead he has just discovered Instagram. And, Hazel made it a point to capture the moment and share it with her fans. The video opens with Hazel and Orin using a hair colour filter. Hazel says, “Baby O, have you done your make-up today?” Next, she tries a hilarious filter on her face, which leaves fans in splits. The last filter, as Hazel says, is “baby face.” Along with the clip, Hazel wrote, “Baby discovers Instagram lol.”

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan's wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge said, “I see Stacy is back”. She has also added a series of emojis to the comment section.

Watch the adorable video here:

Hazel Keech loves to keep her fans updated by sharing glimpses featuring little Orin. Now, take a look at their “baby's day out” moment. Photo courtesy: Little one's Granddad. The mother-son duo look super cute as they stand next to Orin's nani. In the caption, she said, “Baby's day out with mommy and nani.”

Last month, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh celebrated Orin's six-month birthday. Alongside an adorable picture of the baby boy, Hazel wrote, “And, just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months. It's a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills every day. Thank you for making me your mummy, it's a role I treasure. Happy 6 Months, Orion.” Don't know about you but we are gushing over his cute cheeks.

Hazel Keech and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh got married in 2016. Earlier this year in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy.