Yuvraj Singh's Wife Hazel Keech Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles, Reveals Why She Donated Hair

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech, recently opened up about her postpartum struggles. Ms Keech and Mr Singh got married in November 2016. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2022. In August this year, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Aura. Now, in an Instagram post, Ms Keech spoke about her postpartum hair loss journey and revealed why she decided to donate her hair for wigs to cancer-survivor kids.

Ms Keech addressed a phenomenon that many new mothers can relate to - postpartum hair loss. She said that she often sees new moms cutting their hair shot but never understood the reason behind it until she experienced excessive hair loss herself. She even jokingly described the challenges new mothers face.

"I always noticed new mums cut their hair short and i never understood why. I later learned about postpartum hairfall, which must suck when you're adjusting to a new reality of tiny humans who, like a motion sensor, cry or poop the moment you step into the bathroom," Ms Keech wrote on Instagram.

Further, the 'Bodyguard' actress said that she wanted to contribute to the creation of wigs for individuals undergoing cancer treatment. She revealed that this decision was inspired by her husband, Yuvraj Singh, who had gone through cancer treatment and witnessed the emotional impact of losing hair during chemotherapy.

"I had decided when cut my hair short again id like to donate my hair to be made into wigs for people going through cancer treatments," she wrote, adding, "My husband shared what it feels like to watch all his hair, eye lashes and eyebrows fall out while he was getting chemotherapy and how it really affects your self esteem".

Ms Keech shared that she donated her hair to a trust she found in the3 United Kingdom, called The Little Princess Trust'. "I wanted to share with you all this charity since I wasnt aware such things were done the first time i cut my hair short. Imagine all that long, beautiful we see on the salon fall can actually used to make someones life a little bit better," she wrote.

On August 25, the former Indian cricketer announced the happy news through an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a picture with Ms Keech and his two kids, Mr Singh revealed that the couple have named their "little princess Aura".