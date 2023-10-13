'Couldn't Be More Excited': OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Announces Wife's Pregnancy

Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on March 7.

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood on Friday announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in March, shared the news on social media. "I couldn't be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone but I'm glad I got to share it all with you. It's time to share parenthood!" Mr Agarwal wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture featuring him and his wife together.

"This year, we got married, which was one the happiest moments of my life. And my family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on (and process) our transition from being children, to teenagers, to partners, to parents, I couldn't be more excited," Mr Agarwal said announcing the happy news.

Take a look below:

Further, in his post, Mr Agarwal praised his wife and called her the "only one constant" who was by his side through all lows and highs. He revealed that he met Ms Geetansha 11 years ago when he was just a teenager chasing his dreams and convincing his family to start his own company. "The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we've been through so much together," he wrote.

Mr Agarwal concluded his post by asking his followers to share their best recommendations for nappies, strollers and toys. "And if you happen to be a startup with something innovative, even better. Seriously, I'm in the market for some dad-level wisdom here," he said.

Internet was quick to congratulate the couple and flood the comment section with all kinds of reactions. "Oh wow! Congrats!" commented author Chetan Bhagat.

"Super congratulations!! You have inspired a-lot of young entrepreneurs of this generation.

As parents also you both will inspire and will leave no stone unturned," wrote one user. "Many congratulations to you both.. Welcome to the wonderful world of parenthood," said another.

Also Read | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Explains Why He Has Stopped Buying Ultra-Luxury Brands

"It's a story waiting to be written, where the pages will be filled with the laughter of children & the magic of shared experiences. You've shown resilience in the past, and this next adventure will be no different. Parenthood, with all its surprises and joys, awaits you," added a third user.

"Welcome to a journey of unlimited happiness. You are bound to face challenges on this, some tougher than you would have faced on your startup path, but it will be all worth it. Enjoy. Congratulations to you and Geet," said another.

Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on March 7. He is the owner and founder of OYO, which specialises in no-frills accommodation, teams up with budget hotels and helps them connect with tourists. It operates in over 800 cities.