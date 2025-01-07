OYO Discount Code: Anupam Mittal's Request To Ritesh Agarwal. He Replies

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge, has made a playful suggestion to Oyo Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal. Mr Mittal asked his fellow entrepreneur to offer an 'OYO' discount code on Shaadi.com. His post on X, formerly Twitter, came after the travel booking major announced the new check-in policy for unmarried couples at partner hotels, starting in January.



"Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO' discount code banta hai. What say [Ritesh Agarwal]? (Now there should be an 'OYO' discount code on @ShaadiDotCom.)" Mittal wrote on X with a fist-bump emoji.

Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO' discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar ? ???????? — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 6, 2025

Mr Agarwal agreed with the "great suggestion" and said, "Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi (life partner)!"

Great suggestion @AnupamMittal

Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi! https://t.co/XgwSyRXguz — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 7, 2025

The post soon gained attention on the social media platform, with many suggesting their own ideas in the comments section.



"How about sponsoring the first two nights of the honeymoon for a newly married couple in premium OYO properties who were matched on @ShaadiDotCom?" said a person, tagging both Mr Mittal and Mr Agarwal.



In reply, Mr Mittal said, "Itna toh hum Nahin lete (We don't take that much) but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month @ShaadiDotCom."

Arre baba .. itna toh hum

Nahin lete but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month @ShaadiDotCom — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 6, 2025

Another one commented, "It's like they're arranging marriages AND honeymoons now!"

it's like they're arranging marriages AND honeymoons now! — Jitendar Singh (@jitendarsinghk) January 6, 2025

"Start an insurance/guaranteed (sum insured) facility in case alimony triggers. That's the need of the hour," read another comment.

Start an insurance/guaranteed (sum insured) facility in case alimony triggers. That's the need of the hour — Meghnath ???? (@Meghnath_trader) January 6, 2025

Starting with Meerut, OYO's new check-in policy for its partner hotels bars unmarried couples from checking in, PTI reported.



Under the revised policy, all couples will be required to present their valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in. This also includes people who have made bookings online.



The company instructed its partner hotels in Meerut to ensure compliance with immediate effect. Depending on the ground feedback, OYO will expand the policy to other cities as well, people familiar with the policy change said.



OYO has also empowered the partner hotels to decline bookings made by couples based on their judgment, in alignment with local social sensibility.



This was done after the company received feedback from civil society groups, especially in Meerut, seeking action to address this issue.



Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, told PTI, "OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically."