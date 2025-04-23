Anupam Mittal Reveals Why He Chose A Different Middle Name For Daughter: "Not Defined By Men"

Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group and Shaadi.com, recently shared a thought-provoking LinkedIn post about his daughter Alyssa. He mentioned that when she was born, they wanted to choose her middle name, deviating from traditional Indian naming customs where middle names are not commonly used. Mr Mittal shared that in traditional Indian naming conventions, a child's name often incorporates their father's name, and for girls, it's later replaced by their husband's name. However, he and his family broke with this tradition, naming their daughter Alyssa Anantara instead of giving her his name, Anupam, as a middle name.

He further explained that "Anantara" means limitless and is also a name for Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom. He shared that they chose this name for their daughter because they wanted her to be recognised as an individual in her own right, rather than being defined by her relationships to others.

"In a world where women are still introduced as someone's daughter, someone's wife, someone's mother...we just wanted her to start as herself. This wasn't a grand gesture. It won't change the world.

But for us, it felt like the right place to begin. A quiet way to say -We believe in equality. In her, In her choices, In her future! And that felt enough," he concluded the post.

Here's the full post:

Mr Mittal's post received widespread praise from users, with many commenting on how it resonated with them and inspired thought on traditional naming conventions and women's identity.

One user wrote, "That's a great perspective, Anupam Mittal. In India, we still write middle names everywhere, and it starts with schooling. Then the legacy goes on forever, and all the identities are linked to these initials. The Indian Constitution doesn't make it compulsory to add the father's name only. It's an age-old system that requires a change and will take generations. But a good start by you. Love this feat of yours."

Another commented, "As a woman and also a mother of a daughter, this moved me deeply- You are not defined by the men in your life." Thank you, Anupam Mittal, for that BOLD CONSCIOUS step...And it sends a message Louder than any Protest."

A third said, "What a heartfelt and meaningful choice. It's inspiring to see traditions being redefined with such intentionality and purpose."

A fourth added, "Parents like you set the gold standard for nurturing daughters—not by imposing societal expectations, but by empowering them to forge their own paths. It's truly inspiring to see a father who encourages his child to grow authentically, embracing her unique journey rather than conforming to external pressures."