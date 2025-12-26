Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli's Daughters File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Polls

Two daughters of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli filed their nomination papers on Friday for the January 15 Mumbai civic polls.

Geeta Gawli submitted her nomination from Byculla's ward number 212, from where she was corporator in 2017, while her sister Yogeeta Gawli-Waghmare filed her nomination from ward number 207 in her poll debut.

The two submitted their nominations papers as candidates of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena in the presence of party founder Arun Gawli.

Votes will be counted on January 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)