"He Is Fascinated By Kumbh Mela": Oyo Founder After Meeting Elon Musk

From SpaceX chopsticks and Kumbh Mela to a vegetarian dinner, Indian business leaders had a lot to discuss with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the India Global Forum. SpaceX Chief Musk was "fascinated about Kumbh Mela", said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of OYO, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk even received an invitation to Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering of humanity, revealed author Amish Tripathi.

"We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!" wrote Mr Tripathi.

An invigorating hour spent with none other than @elonmusk, in an exclusive event organised by @manojladwa. We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh…

Mr Agarwal and Mr Tripathi were part of the Indian business leaders delegation hosted by Musk at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. Sharing more inside details of the meeting, Oyo Chief revealed they were served a vegetarian-only dinner.

"One of the most incredible veg spread at SpaceX. As a vegetarian, loved up (sic)," he wrote.

"How the ability to work with the government can justice to prevail is very close to his (Musk) heart," he added.

In the end, the business leaders got SpaceX chopsticks as a gift, commemorating the successful return of the Super Heavy booster, squarely in the “chopsticks”, the metal arms of its launch tower "Mechazilla".

Praising Musk, he said, "Elon is by far doing the most to evolve human kind or as Peter Thiel says has us closest to getting flying cars."

India Global Forum Business Delegation

Oyo Head Agarwal also shared some comments by Elon from the hour-long business delegation. Speaking about India, Musk said, "India is one of the ancient civilizations and a very great and very complex one."

Musk emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration between the US and India. "Things are trending positive. I'm certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India," he remarked.

Sharing his amusement over the unbelievable advancement in the last few months, Musk said it "feels we are living in a simulation". He also shared that the "pursuit of interplanetary living super critical to him."

Had the opportunity to be among the Indian founders hosted by @Elonmusk led by @IGFupdates . Elon is by far doing the most to evolve human kind or as Peter Thiel says has us closest to getting flying cars.

Some comments from Elon -

— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 17, 2025

In a group picture shared by the Oyo founder, one can spot several business leaders, including Flipkart CEO Kalyan Raman; Aryaman Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited; Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Apparel Group; Author Amish Tripathi.

The visit included a tour of Starbase and a chance to witness the successful launch and booster catch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7.