SpaceX Succeeds In 'Catching' Starship Rocket A Second Time

SpaceX succeeded Thursday in once more catching the descending first-stage booster of its Starship megarocket in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower, a stunning engineering feat it first accomplished in October.

The gleaming stainless-steel booster carefully lowered itself using its thrusters, prompting cheers and applause from the SpaceX mission control team at Starbase, in Boca Chica, Texas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)