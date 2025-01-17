Advertisement

SpaceX Succeeds In 'Catching' Starship Rocket A Second Time

The gleaming stainless-steel booster carefully lowered itself using its thrusters, prompting cheers and applause from the SpaceX mission control team at Starbase, in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX on Thursday launched its biggest Starship prototype rocket yet in a 7th test mission from Texas.
Washington:

SpaceX succeeded Thursday in once more catching the descending first-stage booster of its Starship megarocket in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower, a stunning engineering feat it first accomplished in October.

The gleaming stainless-steel booster carefully lowered itself using its thrusters, prompting cheers and applause from the SpaceX mission control team at Starbase, in Boca Chica, Texas.

