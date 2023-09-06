Hazel Keech On Husband Yuvraj Singh: 'He Is A Hands-On Father'

Yuvraj, Hazel and kids. (Courtesy: Yuvraj Singh)

Hazel Keech, who welcomed her second child with cricketer Yuvraj Singh in July, heaped praises on the latter for fulfilling the fatherly duties with excellence in a recent interview with Bombay Times. On August 25, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel shared the news of welcoming their second child, daughter Aura through social media posts. The baby was born in London and Hazel-Yuvraj wanted to keep it low profile. Hazel and Yuvraj have a son, Orion. Speaking to Bombay Times, Hazel revealed that Yuvraj is a "hands-on" father. Elaborating more on it, Hazel said, "Yuvi is a hands-on father and he's just amazing with both of our children. He knows how to burp the baby, change nappies, put them to bed, and bathe. Because he travels so much, these small, small things make the bond with him and Orion so strong. So, both my children are daddy's boy and daddy's girl. When he leaves the room, Aura starts crying. When I can't calm her down, Yuvi holds her and she thinks because he's so tall and strong, he's like this big mountain of support. They feel so safe and secure in his arms, which makes me fall in love with him all over again. I'm proud of the father he's become and the man he's growing into."

Sharing a picture with his better half Hazel and his two kids, Yuvraj revealed that the couple have named their "little princess Aura" on his Instagram post. In the pic, we can see Yuvraj and Hazel with their one-year-old son Orion and baby Aura. At the time of sharing the pictures, Yuvraj revealed that now their sleepless nights are "more joyful". He wrote, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Last year, on January 25, the couple welcomed their son Orion Keech Singh. The note read, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love Hazel and Yuvraj."

Hazel Keech is known for her performance alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan in the 2011 movie Bodyguard.