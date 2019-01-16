Sonam Kapoor To Bipasha Basu, Stars Take The Viral #10YearChallenge. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor in Delhi 6 (L) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (R) (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

A lot can happen over a span of 10 years and the viral #10YearChallenge on social media, in which celebs are sharing their then-and-now pictures remind us of just that. The Internet is bombarded with posts pertaining to the '10 Year Challenge' and seems like the trend is keeping Bollywood stars busy as well. As a part of the challenge, actors are sharing throwback pictures of themselves from 2009 juxtaposed with recent pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram profiles. We have put together some of the best posts shared by Bollywood actors - from Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood journey, to Shruti Haasan's epic transformation and the list cannot be complete without Ekta Kapoor's "wanted by the fashion police moment." Take a look at the posts here, you can thank us later.

In her post, Sonam Kapoor chronicled her journey as an actor. She shared a picture from her second film Delhi 6 and another photograph from her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam wrote: "#10YearChallenge. From 23 to 33. From Delhi 6 to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Do you think I got dad's genes?"

Ekta Kapoor treated her Instafam to two separate posts. One of the posts features Ekta with her father Jeetendra while the other one is a solo picture of the producer, which she accompanied with one helluva caption. "Wanted by the fashion police even in 2009," she wrote.

Bipasha Basu's post totally corroborates the fact that some things never change. The Raaz actress shared two pictures of herself dressed in black outfits. She shared a still from her 2008 film Race and another still from her new film Aadat. She wrote: "#10YearChallenge seems fun... Love how life makes us all go through so many phases even in the way we look. I have no reason to complain. Life has been awesome in these last 10 years... Looking forward always."

Shruti Haasan can be seen sporting two drastically different hairstyles in both the pictures. "I always miss my bangs but I definitely don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge," Shruti wrote.

