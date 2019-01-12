The Internet Hearts Ekta Kapoor's Selfie With The 'Love Of Her Life' Lakkshya

How cute is this photo of Ekta Kapoor with Lakkshay. (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post is making the Internet very happy. On Saturday morning, Ekta treated her Instafam to a super cute selfie, which features the producer along with her "love of her life." In case you still haven't figured out what we are talking about, we are referring to Ekta's latest Instagram post featuring her nephew Lakkshya. In the photograph, the duo can be seen happily smiling. Ekta Kapoor captioned the picture: "The love of my life!" and accompanied it with several heart emoticons. Needless to say, Ekta Kapoor's Instafam also loved the picture and the comments prove that. Union Minister Smriti Irani, Simmba director Rohit Shetty, Tahira Kashyap have also liked Ekta's post.

Check out Ekta Kapoor's post here:

Lakkshya frequently makes appearances on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram profile and we absolutely loves it when that happens. Last week, Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which the little munchkin could be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's Phoolon Ka Taron Ka from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

This is what we are talking about:

Here are some more pictures of Lakkshya and Ekta Kapoor:

Laksshya was born to Tusshar Kapoor via IVF on June 1, 2016. Lakkshya goes to play school and is frequently spotted with plays dates with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Karan Johar's children- Roohi and Yash.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor launched Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in September last year. She is also busy with the production of several web-series through AltBalaji, a branch of Balaji Telefilms, which focuses on short films and web-series. Ekta Kapoor's upcoming films include Mental Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.