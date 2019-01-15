Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's Ishq Mitha: So You Think You Can Dance Like Sonam And Anil Kapoor?

Sonam and Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Ishq Mitha redux from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is 2019's first wedding song and we have put on our dancing shoes to "dance farrate maar ke," as Anil Kapoor said on Twitter. Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who lead the ensemble cast of the Shelly Dhar-directed film, are in their Punjabi element as they rock the song. Ishq Mitha is the second song from EK Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which the makers has released on the Internet. The first was the title track which depicted Sahil Mirza's (Rajkummar Rao) one-sided love for Sonam Kapoor's Sweety. In Ishq Mitha, we meet Sweety's second prospective suitor played by Akshay Oberoi.

Ishq Mitha was originally composed by Malkit Singh and Bally Sagoo in 1997. The new version of Ishq Mitha has been composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Navraj Hans and Harshdeep Kaur. The song found a spot on Twitter's list of trends almost as soon as it was released by the filmmakers.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of Balbir Chowdhary (Anil Kapoor) and his daughter Sweety, both of whom struggle to understand and accept the each other's love stories. Speaking about casting real life father-daughter duo on reel, Shelly Dhar told news agency PTI: "It was a perfect combination for me and fortunately they agreed on the script. It's their first film together. They are both professionals and great actors. Somewhere it helps if you are father and daughter in real life. It definitely helped the film."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases on February 1.

