Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Director On Why Sonam Kapoor And Anil Kapoor Were A 'Perfect Combination' For The Film

Shelly Chopra, who managed to get father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for her directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says their off-screen chemistry played an important part during the film's making.

The director says that she is fortunate they agreed to feature in the project together, their first on-screen collaboration, as she believes they were perfect for the film. "Being a father and daughter as they are, it was a perfect combination for me and fortunately they agreed on the script. It's their first film together. "They are both professionals and great actors. Somewhere it helps if you are father and daughter in real life. It definitely helped the film," Shelly Chopra told PTI.

The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Shelly Chopra said, "Raj has an amazing role. He is an awesome actor. Juhi Chawla too is amazing in the film. They have done something totally different this time."

Without divulging much about the film, which its trailer suggests is a commentary on homosexuality and how a family deals with it, the director said the story has multiple layers to it. "I don't want to say anything more because I want you all to enjoy the film. It's a story about love and relationship."

The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios, is set to hit the theaters on February 1.