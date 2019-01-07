Inside Bipasha Basu's 'Magical' Birthday Party With Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu shared this picture with Karan Singh Grover (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful: Karan "It's magical. Thank you Karan and each and every one," wrote Bipasha They married in 2016

A midnight birthday party was hosted by Karan Singh Grover for his wife Bipasha Basu, who turned 40 on Monday. Karan and her family made sure Bipasha had fun on her special day. A special thank you note for them was shared by the actress on Instagram which read, "And it's magical. Thank you Karan and each and every one who made me feel so special today on my birthday. Love you all." In the photo, Karan and Bipasha kiss each other and the room is decked up with purple balloons and lights (so pretty). Karan shared a Boomerang video of them and wrote, "It's the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete." Apart from the family members, the party was also attended by their friends like Deanne Panday, TV actors Aarti Singh, Ayaz Khan and others.

Take a look at the pictures from Bipasha Basu's 40th birthday party here.

"I surprise my own self every birthday. Doing the birthday jig. It's my birthday," Bipasha captioned one of her posts.

Screenshot of Bipasha's Instagram story

Screenshot of Bipasha's Instagram story

Happy birthday, Bipasha Basu!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in April 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

Bipasha Basu started her career as a supermodel. She is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan Singh Grover debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai are some of his top TV shows. Alone and Hate Story 3 are the films on his resume. He is currently shooting for Firrkie.