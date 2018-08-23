Bipasha Basu, In A Maldives State Of Mind, Posts Sultry Throwback Pic

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu )

Our Throwback Thursday just got better courtesy Bipasha Basu's Instagram post. The actress shared a throwback photograph from her vacation in Maldives. The 39-year-old actress might be in Mumbai but seems like she is missing Maldives. Dressed in a colourful striped bikini, Bipasha Basu can be seen resting on a wooden bench and we must tell you the actress looks absolutely stunning. Bipasha captioned the post: "Take me back to sunshine ... Maldives." She also accompanied the post with hashtags such as "#loveyourself," "#bikinibody," and "#lovelife." The picture received over 85,000 likes on Instagram.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu's post here:

Doesn't she look amazing?

Bipasha Basu is often seen documenting different facets of her life on social media. Earlier this week, Bipasha shared a portrait which was clicked by her actor husband Karan Singh Grover and wrote: "When the husband decides to capture this moment of me enjoying the evening monsoon breeze." The picture received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. When husband decided to capture this moment of me, enjoying the evening monsoon breeze."

Karan Singh Grover makes frequent appearances on his wife's Instagram profile. Last week, she shared an adorable video, in which Karan could be seen singing and painting simultaneously. Bipasha wrote: "Beautiful evenings with this beautiful man. His singing and his art gives me so much peace to just see you like this... touchwood."

How cute are they?

Bipasha Basu is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos and pictures from her workout sessions. Check out some of her posts here:

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover April 2016. The couple even co-starred in the 2015 film Alone, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Ajnabee. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Raaz, Jism and Omkara among others. Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 horror film Alone.