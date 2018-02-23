On Karan Singh Grover's Birthday, A Sweet Post From Wife Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 36th birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2018 10:32 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Karan Singh Grover's Birthday, A Sweet Post From Wife Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu posted this picture with Karan Singh Grover (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "All of me loves all of you," she wrote
  2. The couple are in Goa
  3. Karan and Bipasha will celebrate their second anniversary this April
Actor Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 36th birthday today in Goa (just 'like every year'). To make his day more special, wife Bipasha Basu posted a sweet message for the actor. "All of me loves all of you. Happy Birthday, my sweetheart," she wrote while adding heart emoticon and hashtags like 'Monkey Prince Birthday' and 'Monkey Love.' They reached Goa a couple of days ago and since then, they have posted some wonderful pictures from their trip. In one of the pictures, Karan kisses Bipasha on her cheek and she captioned it as, "And we are in our love heaven, Goa for @iamksgofficial birthday... like every year. Getting my face squashed by this fellow is one of my favourite things."

Here's how Bipasha Basu celebrated Karan Singh Grover's birthday.
 

 
 

It's my baby's Birthday #monkeylove #monkeyprincebirthday

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Actor Ayaz Khan is also in Goa for friend Karan's birthday.
 
 

Let the bday celebrations begin @iamksgofficial @bipashabasu

A post shared by Ayaz Khan (@ayazkhan701) on



Take a look at some of the other pictures.
 

 
 

Monkeys on the beach! #monkeylove #loveyourself

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

 
 

Doing what i do best...

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on



Bipasha turned 39 last month and she celebrated the day with a family-only party. Wish you a very, very, very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!" Karan posted.
 

 


Comments
Close [X]
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this April. They fell in love on the sets of Alone, which released in 2015. It was Karan's debut Hindi film.

Bipasha is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan, who started his career with television, is currently filming Firki.
 

Trending

Bipasha Basukaran singh groverKaran Singh Grover Bipasha Basu goa holiday

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................