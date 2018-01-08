Inside Bipasha Basu's Birthday With Karan Singh Grover And Some Red Balloons

Actress Bipasha Basu turned 39 on Sunday and her husband Karan Singh Grover made sure that she had fun. Bipasha posted some pictures and videos from last night's party and in the afternoon, she also celebrated her birthday with the media by cutting a cake. "Each time @iamksgofficial makes my birthday better and better. Thank you love for making it so special for your mad wife," wrote Bipasha, while posting a picture of the couple. Bipasha and Karan, colour-coordinated in black, posed for a cute picture with red balloons hanging on top. Their dance on Kaala Chashma must have been one of the main highlights of the party.
Highlights
- "Thank you love for making it special for your mad wife," Bipasha wrote
- They also danced to Kaala Chashma
- Bipasha and Karan married in April 2016
Inside Bipasha Basu's 39th birthday party.
On Sunday, Karan Singh Grover posted a video of Bipasha cutting the cake and wrote an adorable message for her, "Wish you a very, very, very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!"
Here's the video.
Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is! #monkeyprincessbirthday #monkeylove
Comments
Bipasha Basu started her career as a supermodel. She is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Alone was Karan Singh Grover's debut Bollywood film. He debuted as a TV actor.