Inside Bipasha Basu's Birthday With Karan Singh Grover And Some Red Balloons

Bipasha Basu turned 39 on Sunday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 08, 2018 12:58 IST
78 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Bipasha Basu's Birthday With Karan Singh Grover And Some Red Balloons

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Thank you love for making it special for your mad wife," Bipasha wrote
  2. They also danced to Kaala Chashma
  3. Bipasha and Karan married in April 2016
Actress Bipasha Basu turned 39 on Sunday and her husband Karan Singh Grover made sure that she had fun. Bipasha posted some pictures and videos from last night's party and in the afternoon, she also celebrated her birthday with the media by cutting a cake. "Each time @iamksgofficial makes my birthday better and better. Thank you love for making it so special for your mad wife," wrote Bipasha, while posting a picture of the couple. Bipasha and Karan, colour-coordinated in black, posed for a cute picture with red balloons hanging on top. Their dance on Kaala Chashma must have been one of the main highlights of the party.

Inside Bipasha Basu's 39th birthday party.
 

 
bipasha basu ndtv

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Mumbai

 


On Sunday, Karan Singh Grover posted a video of Bipasha cutting the cake and wrote an adorable message for her, "Wish you a very, very, very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!"

Here's the video.
 


Comments
Close [X]
Bipasha and Karan will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in April this year. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

Bipasha Basu started her career as a supermodel. She is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Alone was Karan Singh Grover's debut Bollywood film. He debuted as a TV actor.
 

Trending

Bipasha BasuBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaPradyuman ThakurYogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................