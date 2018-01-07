On Bipasha Basu's Birthday, An Adorable Wish From Husband Karan Singh Grover

Happy birthday, Bipasha Basu. The actress turns 39 today

Entertainment | Updated: January 07, 2018
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Mumbai

Highlights

  1. "Thank you for being born and filling my life," wrote Karan
  2. Bipasha also posted pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations
  3. They have been married for over an year now
On Bipasha's birthday, her actor husband Karan Singh Grover posted a video of her cutting the cake and along with it, shared an adorable message for his lady love. "Wish you a very, very, very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!" wrote Karan. (Oh, that's so cute, Karan).

Here's the video we are talking about.
 


Bipasha also posted pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. Have a look.
 

 

 
 

And yes the birthday madness begins #monkeyprincessbirthday

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Bipasha and Karan married in April 2016. The duo fell in love on the sets of 2015 film Alone, Karan's debut movie.

Bipasha and Karan celebrated their first anniversary in Goa. During their anniversary month, they released a video, where both of them shared cute messages about each other. "I've craved that kind of a love where your lover wants you, needs you, likes to spend time with you. He fixed me," Bipasha says in the video while Karan said that Bipasha changed his life a lot.
 


Bipasha Basu is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan Singh Grover debuted as a TV actor and became a household name after starring in Dill Mill Gayye. After Alone, he featured in Hate Story 3 and is currently filming Firrkie.
 

Trending

Bipasha Basukaran singh groverBipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover

