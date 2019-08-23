Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan To Make Her Directorial Debut. Details Here

Ira Khan is actor Aamir Khan's daughter with Reena Dutta. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Aamir Khan's daughterIra Khanis all set to step into the Indian entertainment industry. Unlike her father, Ira will not pursue acting, she will, in fact make her debut as a director of a theater production that is titled 'Euripides Medea.' The production will be showcased across several cities pan India and it is scheduled to premiere in December 2019. Ira hasn't announced her association with the project publicly as of now. However, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media and he wrote: "Ira Khan - daughter of Aamir Khan, to make her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides Medea. Will be showcased in select Indian cities... Rehearsals for the play will start soon. Premieres December 2019."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#NewsFlash: Ira Khan - daughter of Aamir Khan - to make her directorial debut with a theatre production... Titled #EuripidesMedea... Will be showcased in select #Indian cities... Rehearsals for the play will start soon... Premieres Dec 2019. pic.twitter.com/9VqiRf52ql — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ira talked about how she "never felt the inclination to act" except for an action film. Ira, who has always preferred working behind-the-camera, told Hindustan Times: "I've always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. I've never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again, I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."

Ira was born to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.

