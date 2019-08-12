More Viral Pics From Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Photoshoot

Ira Khan shared this picture from her photoshoot. (Image courtesy: ira.khan)

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, is slaying Instagram by posting one picture at a time from her recent photoshoot, titled 'Who Are You?' Ira Khan opted for a bold look in the picture she posted on Monday morning. Ira was dressed in a LBD with her curls dyed red. Ira shared the first picture from the photoshoot earlier this month explaining that she tried to explore the theme of the photoshoot through fashion. In another post, Ira talked about the photoshoot and said, "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea."

Here are pictures from Ira Khan's photoshoot, which are trending on the Internet:

Earlier this year, Ira Khan featured in headlines for her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. During an Instagram Q&A session, Ira Khan was asked if she is dating anyone and in reply, Ira shared a picture of herself with Mishaal and tagged him.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Her elder brother is Junaid Khan, who is on his way to become a theatre artiste. Junaid has assisted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on PK, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. However, Ira hasn't talked about a probable career in films yet.

